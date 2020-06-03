As many of you probably already know, Edmunds added a Tesla Model Y to its long-term fleet. To say that the publication is enamored with the car may be an understatement.

Despite some typical concerns with Tesla's overall quality and fit and finish, which appear to be much less of a problem with the Model Y compared to some of Tesla's previous vehicles, the Model Y has plenty to offer. So much so that Edmunds wants to let other automakers know what they can learn from Tesla.

For starters, Edmunds believes all cars should have onboard whoopie cushions. Not really, but why not have a little fun? All jokes aside, while there are complaints out there that insist Tesla lags behind legacy OEMs in some areas, Edmunds believes those automakers may actually be able to learn more from Tesla. More specifically, Teslas have features that all automakers should consider adopting.

For instance, today's cars (especially EVs) don't really need a start button. Column-mounted shifters just make sense. Fake engine sounds don't make sense. EV makers need to build charging infrastructure. Tesla's layout is good for phone placement. And the list goes on and on and on.

Check out the video for more information. Then, leave us your own list in the comment section below.

We've owned nearly every vehicle Tesla has ever sold. While we have ― and have outlined ― our complaints and criticisms, in this video Carlos Lago explains the things we think the rest of the industry could learn from Tesla.