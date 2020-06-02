For those who are looking for an electric car with great 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) acceleration, we prepared an updated rank, which now includes the upcoming Polestar 2 and Audi e-tron Sportback.

The first thing that comes to mind when looking at the top models is that the best option of 0-60 is still the top of the line Model S (2.3 seconds). The Porsche Taycan (2.6 seconds) in theory is a close competitor (especially at higher speeds than 60 mph), but only in the top of the line version, which is two times more expensive and does not offer the same range and the versatility as the Model S.

The second thing is that the top of the line Tesla Model 3 (and Tesla Model Y) seem to be the top choice in terms of bang for the buck. After the most recent price reduction, the 3.2 second acceleration from 0 to 60 MPH starts at $56,190.

The all-new Polestar 2 lands in the middle of the pack (expected 4.7 seconds), close to the Jaguar I-PACE (4.5 seconds). It's not as high as the top Model 3, but if you are not looking for the 3-second result, it might be better in other aspects.

All-Electric Car Acceleration Compared - June 2, 2020

Here it is, the quickest electric cars currently available on the market:

* some data estimated (Nissan LEAF, Hyundai IONIQ Electric)

The full comparison: