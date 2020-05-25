The 4S is currently the entry-level version of the Porsche Taycan, available with two battery options (79.2 kWh and 93.4 kWh) and considerably less power than the Turbo/Turbo S. However, it's still a beast.

In an in-depth review Autogefühl quickly found out how effortlessly it accelerates. There is no problem with repeatable acceleration or longer periods of driving at high speed.

The best thing about 4S (and Taycan in general) is the agility, despite it being a heavy and not so short vehicle, it actually feels smaller than it is. The low center of gravity (batteries in the floor) and rear-wheel steering for sure helps.

Autogefühl's Thomas Majchrzak was amazed by the driving experience, saying that it brings the ultimate flawless driving feeling. Normally, it feels like a cross between a 911 and Panamera, but the faster you drive - he describes - the more agile it feels and at some point even better than a 911.

In other words, it's surely a drivers' car. On the other hand, it's not a "range king" like Tesla's EVs (expect 250-400 km / 155-250 miles). Autogefühl did not advise buying it for a long commute or long-distance travel, because consumption might be high while driving sporty.

See specs of all Taycan versions compared here.