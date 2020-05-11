For all practical purposes, the Tesla Model Y is just a taller, roomier Model 3. Of course, if you've been following the segment, you know that's not completely true, but it makes it simple to explain the Model Y to people who are unfamiliar.

If we didn't have Sandy Munro's exhaustive teardown of the Model Y and Model 3, we might actually think these cars are even more alike than they really are. Some major details have been uncovered deep inside the Model Y, but they're not anything that the average person would notice or care about. They are mostly internal improvements that lead to ease of manufacturing and cutting production costs.

There are more significant details like the fact that the Model Y is the first Tesla to have heat pump. This is clearly something most people will be aware of. Aside from that, most people are only going to focus on changes, upgrades, improvements, and cost-cutting measures they can see with their own eyes. This recent video puts the Model Y and Model 3 side-by-side to go over the differences in detail.

If you're aware of other obvious changes, please share them in the comment section below.

