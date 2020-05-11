Tesla has made notable improvements to the Model Y over the Model 3, and some should save money.
For all practical purposes, the Tesla Model Y is just a taller, roomier Model 3. Of course, if you've been following the segment, you know that's not completely true, but it makes it simple to explain the Model Y to people who are unfamiliar.
If we didn't have Sandy Munro's exhaustive teardown of the Model Y and Model 3, we might actually think these cars are even more alike than they really are. Some major details have been uncovered deep inside the Model Y, but they're not anything that the average person would notice or care about. They are mostly internal improvements that lead to ease of manufacturing and cutting production costs.
There are more significant details like the fact that the Model Y is the first Tesla to have heat pump. This is clearly something most people will be aware of. Aside from that, most people are only going to focus on changes, upgrades, improvements, and cost-cutting measures they can see with their own eyes. This recent video puts the Model Y and Model 3 side-by-side to go over the differences in detail.
Video Description via Car Confections on YouTube:
LOOK CLOSELY! -- 2020 Tesla Model Y vs. Tesla Model 3: Improvements & Cost Cuts Comparison
A taller Model 3 or something more?? The ALL-NEW Tesla Model Y is one of the most hotly anticipated cars of 2020, but it shares a lot of parts with the existing Tesla Model 3. So for this video, we are going to check out the 2020 Model Y side-by-side with our 2020 Tesla Model 3 and show you all the key differences. Which of these Tesla's is the best buy?? Go ahead: CLICK to find out :)