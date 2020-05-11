Our colleague Kyle Conner has had the welcome opportunity to spend some time with several different electric cars recently. This means we get awesome video content, including some fantastic comparisons.

Conner is currently putting the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV through the paces at the track in North Carolina. He also has access to a 2020 Hyundai Kona Electric. These two EVs have been compared on a number of occasions, so this is fitting. However, we can arguably say that the two electric hatches haven't been compared quite like this.

As you'll see in the video, Conner drives the Hyundai and his friend Ben drives the Chevy. The two follow one another around on various tests while keeping in touch with walkies talkies. Not surprisingly, these electric vehicles are very similar in many ways, but they're not the same. What sets them Bolt EV and Kona Electric apart?

You'll learn about range and efficiency, acceleration, regenerative braking, cornering, and overall performance. Check out the video, then scroll down and leave us a comment.

Video Description via Out of Spec Motoring on YouTube: