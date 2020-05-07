The reveal of the Skoda Enyaq iV crossover is drawing ever nearer and we’re now startng to get a clearer picture of what the model is going to be like. Between the photos provided by our spies, this set of shots snapped in the Czech Republic we already had a good idea of what to expect.

Now though, we get an even better look, courtesy of this video shot by Bob Flavin at an official Skoda press drive event that took place in his native Ireland some months ago.

We aren’t actually treated to an inside view of the Enyaq, but we are walked around the car and we really get a sense of its overall dimensions and body style. And while it may be branded a crossover, it actually looks more like a tall wagon than a traditional SUV.

This obviously translates into oodles of interior room - this was one of the main takeaways of journalists who took part in the venue: the sheer size of the interior and the sense of space it conveys.

The vehicles that journalists got to drive weren’t the final product that you’ll be seeing in Skoda showrooms; according to the manufacturer, they were about 70 percent representative of the finished product. The Enyaq driving experience is apparently nothing to write home about, but it is composed and pleasant to drive.