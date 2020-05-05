The floodgates are open, sort of. So far, Tesla Model Y reviews have come in from Edmunds, Autotrader, and now Kelley Blue Book. These official reviews join the barrage of independent reviews from YouTube influencers ... mostly Tesla owners.

Kelley Blue Book's Micah Muzio borrowed a Model Y from an owner for the above review. He's happy with the roomy interior and reclining rear seats, but he does point out the lack of quality. Muzio says the B-pillar doesn't fit correctly, the rear seats appear uneven, and there's something rattling. In terms of quality concerns on the Model Y's exterior, the lower bumper trim isn't fitted properly and the rear door alignment is off a bit.

There's no doubt this Tesla crossover accelerates quicker than most people will ever need, and, despite its larger size and classification, it handles much like the Model 3. The Model Y will even handle some light off-roading that other sporty cars aren't capable of.

Muzio is impressed with Tesla Autopilot ... when it works. He reminds us to remain aware and in control since the technology can get confused at times. Despite his initial reaction to the minimalistic interior, Muzio notes that everything works as it should. Tesla has done a solid job of arranging things intuitively. However, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are a fair expectation at this point.

Once Tesla's Fremont factory is back in action, we'll begin to see more Model Y coverage from mainstream automotive review websites. In the meantime, it's helpful to compare the information and opinions we have so far.

Video Description via Kelley Blue Book on YouTube: