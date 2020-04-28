Edmunds admits it had plans to publish a much bigger comparison. However, the coronavirus put a big dent in its plans. Fortunately, the publication's editorial team was still able to drive all the high-performance luxury compact SUVs. As you'll see in the video, they report on their findings from their homes via a group video chat.

Edmunds chose the Tesla Model Y as one of its top four luxury compact SUVs. The new all-electric crossover joins the likes of the tried-and-true performance-oriented BMW X3 M, Mercedes-AMG GLC63, and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. All of these are gas-powered, of course. We appreciate that Edmunds includes an EV in its rankings, rather than treating moving it into a separate category. We can only hope companies like BMW, Mercedes, Alfa Romeo, and others will speed up their transition to electric.

To say that the Model Y has big shoes to fill is clearly an understatement. However, it is definitely worthy in the performance department, plus it's highly efficient, which can't be said about most rivals. In addition, the Model Y is well-priced, feature-filled, and expected to be incredibly safe.

The video goes to great lengths to compare these four vehicles. There's really no point in spelling it all out here. Grab your popcorn, carve out some time, and watch the whole thing. You won't regret it.

