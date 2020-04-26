Experienced car reviewer David Patterson wants you to know that the Porsche Taycan Turbo S is a beast. Patterson does car reviews for his YouTube channel, ThatDudeInBlue, and has reviewed hundreds of cars, including enjoying some driving time on the Nurburgring.

Still, Patterson calls the Taycan "easily one of the most exciting reviews" he's ever done. That says a lot when you look down the list of cars he's had the opportunity to review. He's not necessarily a fan of EV's, but after the Taycan, we think he might be changing his mind. With over a million followers to date, he must be doing something right.

Patterson asks the question, should car enthusiasts be excited about electric vehicles? His answer: "In my opinion, after the seat time I have gotten with this car, 100%". It's interesting that it took the Taycan to bring him to that conclusion, why not any of Tesla's cars?

After doing a quick search of his channel, I found a couple of Tesla videos, but none in which he actually drives a Tesla. That's probably why he hasn't come around to appreciate electric performance until now. In any event, after watching the video, it seems he's fully on board with EVs as performance cars, and we suspect we'll see more EV reviews on his channel in the future.

Patterson gives his girlfriend a taste of the Taycan's "insane acceleration"

If he's listening, we'd like to recommend getting his hands on a Model S Performance for a while and let us know what he thinks of that high-performance EV also.

The video also has a few funny clips of him surprising a couple of passengers, including his girlfriend, with the Taycan's brutal torque. Check it out and let us know what you think in the comments below.