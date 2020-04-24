You may not know who David Patterson is. He's popular on social media and among the younger generation. Patterson – who calls himself That Dude In Blue – focuses primarily on car culture and reviewing sports cars, unique rides, and modified vehicles.

Patterson has never actually driven an electric car. He says he took a ride in a Tesla once, but that's the extent of his experience. Interestingly, Porsche gave Patterson a Taycan Turbo S to spend some time with. What an amazing opportunity and first all-electric experience.

Patterson provides us with his initial thoughts on living with the Taycan. He elaborates on the EV learning process, the incredible driving experience, range anxiety, and his overall thoughts on the future of electric vehicles. It's all quite interesting considering where he's coming from. Patterson plans to spend a lot more time with the car and provide an in-depth review in the near future. We're looking forward to it and will share it with you here.

