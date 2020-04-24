After the in-depth review of the Performance version in May 2019 (see here), this spring Autogefühl took to the "workshop" a Long Range All-Wheel Drive version of the Tesla Model 3.

The overview of the exterior and interior, followed by driving experience (including on the Autobahn), quickly revealed that the build quality/alignment of the Model 3 improved over the first units delivered to Europe.

Autogefühl considers the Model 3 as one of the coolest cars on the market today, with great handling, effortless and quick acceleration (even in non-Performance version) and very efficient/long range. It's simply pleasant to drive. Moreover, the infotainment/navigation package is amazing. The overall concept of the car is highly appreciated.

Model 3, just like any other car, isn't perfect, but the drawbacks are mostly minor. First of all, Autogefühl notes that the suspension is a weak point compared to the competition. It works fine, but you feel the uneven roads and potholes. The general advice is to not go beyond the 19-inch wheels, and probably the best option for comfort would be the smallest 18-inch wheels.

The noise insulation is "ok" (nothing wrong here), but again, Autogefühl feels that German competitors are a little bit better in this area.

In terms of the steering - not "the most natural" feeling, slightly like a space ship.

Two more minor notes are: front seat ergonomics - it's all ok, but it could be better for tall people, and some sharp edges on the rear doors.

The interior, in general, was considered as one of the best visually - very clean, reduced to the max and calming with nice wood accents.

Tesla Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel Drive specs: