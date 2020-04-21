This month the two quickest electric cars from Tesla - the Model S and Model X, both in top of the line versions - officially become even quicker, by a 0.1 s.

According to Tesla, the Model S Performance can accelerate 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) in 2.3 seconds (previously 2.4 seconds), while the Model X Performance in 2.6 seconds (previously 2.7 seconds). That's the same result as in the case of the top of the line Porsche Taycan Turbo S.

Since we are at Porsche Taycan, the new 4S version of the car, rated at the 3.8 seconds, was also added to the latest comparison below.

All-Electric Car Acceleration Compared - April 21, 2020

Here it is, the quickest electric cars currently available on the market:

* some data estimated (Nissan LEAF, Hyundai IONIQ Electric)

The full comparison: