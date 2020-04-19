Fully Charged has a new presenter, Andy Torbet, who in his first episode (fortunately recorded before the lockdown) went to Northern Sweden to test Tesla electric cars on a frozen lake.

The main thing was to check how the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model S cope in extreme winter conditions or at least more challenging than we normally see in winter.

It's not very technical, but the video footage is first class.

We strongly believe that the EVs are better than ICE and cold weather conditions are no exception or maybe even indicate a higher advantage over ICE than normally?

Electric drive allows for easy and smooth driving on snow. You don't have to worry about starting the cold engine. Electric heating is quick and you can even use an app to pre-heat on most models.

Sure, the range might be lowered (because of the heating and overall drop of efficiency), but it concerns all vehicles. The other negative might be significantly lower charging power at DC fast chargers, as the batteries need to be warmed.