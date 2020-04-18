Driven Car Reviews's Tom Voelk found that the all-electric MINI Cooper SE is a very satisfying and fun to drive small car, which might be perfect, except for... the range.

The 110 miles (177 km) EPA rating is not supposed to work for everyone, but those who don't need more, should be more than happy. Especially since the effective price in the U.S. starts at $23,250.

Video Description via Driven Car Reviews on YouTube: The All-Electric 2020 MINI Cooper SE Is Perfect. Except For… Electric cars are a blast to drive. The 2020 MINI Cooper SE is no exception. In fact, it might be the most engaging car the brand makes. But in a world full of electric cars that have over 200 miles of range, is the MINI’s 110 enough? Maybe. The price could make up for it, the SE can easily cost less than a gasoline powered MINI Cooper S. Does it REALLY go 110 miles? Tom Voelk finds out the real-world range driving all throughout Seattle.

MINI is a premium brand so the quality is a strong point of the Cooper SE and the interior is pretty stylish.

There's not much space in the rear seats and the trunk is really basic, but after all, it's a city car.

Gallery: MINI Electric (MINI Cooper SE)

70 Photos

MINI Cooper SE (MINI Electric) specs (see more details here):