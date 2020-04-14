Our new comparison of all-electric car acceleration - 0-60 mph (96.5 km/h) - reveals that BEVs on the U.S. market are becoming quicker and quicker.

Almost all models offer immediate, quick, smooth and silent acceleration in less than 8 seconds, most of them in under 7 seconds. The top models are good for 3.5 seconds or less.

All-Electric Car Acceleration Compared - March 14, 2020

On the top, besides several Tesla cars, now we see also a Porsche - the first other brand (not a Tesla) that managed to go under 3 seconds.

One of the interesting findings is that you don't have to pay six digits to do 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds - the Tesla Model 3 Performance starts at under $60,000.

* some data estimated (Nissan LEAF, Hyundai IONIQ Electric)

