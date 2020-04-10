We test drive a Range Rover P400e to find out if adding a plug and some modest electric range actually makes the world's best 4x4 even better? Watch this new InsideEVs exclusive video to find out.

Back to the task at hand. InsideEVs YouTube host Kyle Conner hopes to find out if the Range Rover can actually be improved by adding a plug. To test this out, Kyle gets behind the wheel of the Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid and puts it to the test.

The conclusion is quite clear. Adding a plug makes anything better, even a hardcore off-roader like the Range Rover. But do watch the video for more insights as to why this is true.

Here are some specs on the Range Rover P400e:

0-60mph in 6.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds)

(0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds) up to 31 miles (51 km) of all-electric range (NEDC, think ~20 miles/32 real world/EPA)

of all-electric range (NEDC, think ~20 miles/32 real world/EPA) 13.1 kWh battery

battery 296hp (217kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 85kW electric motor. Combined system output: 398hp (292kW), 640 Nm of torque

permanent four-wheel drive system

top speed of 137mph (220km/h)

charging takes 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated 32 amp wall box (7 kW)

battery is covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile, 70% state of health warranty

Video description via InsideEVs US on YouTube: