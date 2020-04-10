Can adding a plug actually improve this 4x4?

We test drive a Range Rover P400e to find out if adding a plug and some modest electric range actually makes the world's best 4x4 even better? Watch this new InsideEVs exclusive video to find out.

Welcome back to a new episode from our InsideEVs YouTube channel. We're thrilled to have over 1,500 subscribers and we hope that the content we bring you on a weekly basis is something fresh and new to look forward to. If you haven't yet subscribed, you can do so here.

More InsideEVs Videos

video tow tesla model 3 range InsideEVs Tows With A Tesla Model 3: Consumption Is Insane
video insideevs tesla model y review Tesla Model Y First Drive: Road, Track, Dirt - Beats Model 3 On Street

Back to the task at hand. InsideEVs YouTube host Kyle Conner hopes to find out if the Range Rover can actually be improved by adding a plug. To test this out, Kyle gets behind the wheel of the Range Rover P400e plug-in hybrid and puts it to the test.

The conclusion is quite clear. Adding a plug makes anything better, even a hardcore off-roader like the Range Rover. But do watch the video for more insights as to why this is true.

Here are some specs on the Range Rover P400e:

Range Rover P400e specs:

  • 0-60mph in 6.4 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.8 seconds)
  • up to 31 miles (51 km) of all-electric range (NEDC, think ~20 miles/32 real world/EPA)
  • 13.1 kWh battery
  • 296hp (217kW) 2.0-litre four-cylinder Ingenium petrol engine with a 85kW electric motor. Combined system output: 398hp (292kW), 640 Nm of torque
  • permanent four-wheel drive system
  • top speed of 137mph (220km/h)
  • charging takes 2 hours 45 minutes at home using a dedicated 32 amp wall box (7 kW)
  • battery is covered by an eight-year, 100,000-mile, 70% state of health warranty

Video description via InsideEVs US on YouTube:

Kyle takes the plug-in hybrid Range Rover P400e out for an EV only range test. He then discusses practicality and finishes up with some off-roading in silence.

You can reach Kyle on Twitter: @Out_of_Spec and follow his YouTube channel: @Out of Spec Motoring