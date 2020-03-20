Ford Kuga PHEV is just one of several new PHEV and BEV models coming soon.
The Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) is one of Ford's answers to the stricter emission requirements in Europe, which forces automakers to quickly lower the average CO2 emission of new cars.
The new model got a plug-in hybrid version, which allows it to drive all-electric for up to 50 km (31 miles), using 14.4 kWh battery.
According to Autogefühl, driving electric is actually pretty fun in the Kuga PHEV and if you have home charging possibility (or at least work charging) it might be a reasonable choice for commuting.
Another finding is that the new generation not only looks better, but also ride more stiffly and is sportier.
Only the time will tell whether the PHEV priced in Germany at €39,300 ($43,450) before incentives will actually sell in volume.
Gallery: Ford Kuga PHEV
Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of all-electric range
- 14.4 kWh battery pack
- front-wheel-drive
- system output of 225 PS (2.5-liter petrol engine)
- full recharge in 3.5 hours
- anticipated 1.2 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 29 g/km CO2 emissions
- towing capacity up to 2,250 kg depending on powertrain configuration