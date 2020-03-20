The Ford Kuga PHEV (Ford Escape PHEV in the U.S.) is one of Ford's answers to the stricter emission requirements in Europe, which forces automakers to quickly lower the average CO 2 emission of new cars.

The new model got a plug-in hybrid version, which allows it to drive all-electric for up to 50 km (31 miles), using 14.4 kWh battery.

According to Autogefühl, driving electric is actually pretty fun in the Kuga PHEV and if you have home charging possibility (or at least work charging) it might be a reasonable choice for commuting.

Another finding is that the new generation not only looks better, but also ride more stiffly and is sportier.

Only the time will tell whether the PHEV priced in Germany at €39,300 ($43,450) before incentives will actually sell in volume.

Ford Escape/Kuga PHEV specs: