We love the guys over at Throttle House. Thomas and James always do a good job reviewing cars and making the video funny and informative at the same time. The self-proclaimed petrol-heads have actually been taking a liking to electric cars, and this time they got their hands on a Tesla Model Y Performance to review.

They usually do the video together, but Thomas was stuck in Canada and couldn't travel to where James was with the car, due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, that wasn't going to stop the duo from being one of the first YouTube channels to publish a comprehensive Tesla Model Y review.

About halfway through the video James lines up the Model Y with a Model 3 and a Model X, giving us a good look at the proportions of three vehicles viewed side by side.

Check out the video and let us know what you think in the comments section below. And if this didn't satisfy your need for Model Y videos, you can hit up our Tesla Model Y Video Overload post for no less than seven more clips for your viewing pleasure.