The Tesla Model Y and Model 3 share a platform and plenty of parts. However, they're quite different in obvious ways, which we've known about for some time. The Model Y is a crossover, it has more ground clearance, it has more space for passengers and cargo, etc.

Now that the Model Y has officially arrived, we're learning about its unique features. The Model 3 is a very popular car with a lot to offer, but some people will tell you that it's missing some key ingredients that could instantly make it better. Clearly, Tesla has taken notes and is providing some of these ingredients in the Model Y. On the flip side, the Model Y is also missing some features that people may have expected.

Tesla Raj took the time to look over the Model Y owner's manual in detail. He points out some key information, such as the Model Y not appearing to have a pedestrian warning system yet. Raj also discusses the language related to towing for both the Model 3 and Model Y. He notes that the crossover has two sub trunks and an emergency release on the rear doors, neither of which is available on the Model 3.

There's a whole lot more information in this video, and it means you won't have to read the entire owner's manual. Check it out and then let us know if there are any missing details you'd like to share.

