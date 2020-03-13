Right now, if you don’t want an entry-level Tesla but you still want an EV with competent range, there are real Korean alternatives out there. One of these is the Hyundai Kona Electric, an EV that has been impressing reviewers with its range and features.

It really makes the most of its 64 kWh battery pack which allows it to travel for up to 500 km (310 miles) in the right conditions. What’s more impressive is that it can manage close to that in highway driving conditions where EVs usually suffer, since they fare best in the stop-start city traffic that ruins internal combustion-engined cars’ efficiency.

In this video by Forrest's Auto Reviews, he manages to drive the electric Kona exactly 299.9 miles (482.7 km) before it runs out and leaves him stranded on the hard shoulder. Had he not been using air conditioning to cool the cabin, the car would have certainly taken him to his destination, a charging station two exits away.

It’s hard to ignore the Kona and its sister vehicle, the Kia Niro EV, when looking for a long range EV these days and this test further cements these two vehicles’ positions as range leaders in the segment.

