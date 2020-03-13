The Porsche Taycan has taken the performance four-door segment by storm, proving that EVs are not just fast in a straight line, but also fun in the bends too. The Taycan has all the makings of a grand tourer, although it is missing one key ingredient to be branded as such.

Since grand tourers are supposed to be cars in which you can cover vast distances quickly and comfortably, they need to have good range, so that you don’t have to stop frequently. In that respect, the Taycan falls a bit short and other GTs, like the Polestar 1 and the Mercedes-AMG GT four-door fare far better.

Autocar tried out all three cars and found plenty to like about all of them. However, the Taycan was declared the winner of this group test, even though the conclusion was that it did lack the range to be called a grand tourer.

According to the reviewers, it does pretty much everything else better than the other two cars, but since you have to stop frequently and spend long spans of time waiting for it to charge, its continent crossing ability is nowhere near as great as that of the Polestar or the AMG.