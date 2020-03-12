Fully Charged's Robert Llewellyn recently had an opportunity to check out the 2nd model evolution of the Volkswagen e-up!, which was originally reviewed by Fully Charged in 2014.

Robert's favorite small electric car, and by the way one of the most affordable, did not change much over those six years, despite it now being equipped with a more energy-dense battery (36.8 kWh). That's enough to get WLTP range of up to 260 km (162 miles), compared to maybe 134 km (83 miles) previously, using a 18.7 kWh battery. This single change proves uo s how quickly the batteries improved.

Other than that, the e-up! is a brilliant, entry-level city car - easy to use, easy to park, quiet and simply sufficient.

In Europe the 2nd model evolution of the Volkswagen e-up! is available also as the SEAT Mii Electric and Škoda CITIGOe iV and all of them seem to sell relatively well.

Volkswagen Group priced the "triplets" affordably to sell a lot of them and lower its average CO2 emission, which is needed to comply with European Union emission requirements in 2020.

Sadly, the North American division of the company didn't bring the e-up! to the U.S., but as we know, small city cars are not in high demand in the U.S. anyway.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: Is this Robert's favourite small and cheap(er) EV? New Volkswagen e-up 2020! | Fully Charged Show Robert has been reminiscent of late, and with that, he is delving into some of his earliest EV test drives, so he wanted to re-review VW’s e-up!



Why? Well the car giant VW, haven’t really changed too much in terms of its cabin, layout and features. However, with the battery capacity almost doubling, and at the same weight, he wants to see how it affects and improves the car. As it turns out, a lot!

Volkswagen e-up! (2nd model evolution) specs: