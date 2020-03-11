After the last highly positive video review of the Tesla Model 3 shot in the U.K., it’s time for another one, this time courtesy of Harry Metcalfe and his YouTube channel, Harry's Garage. He was not only impressed by how tech-laden the car was, but also how much usable range it has, how quick it is and how easy it was to replenish its battery at a Supercharger station.

One large chunk of the video is taken up by his trip from his home to the factory where they build the BAC Mono and then back home. On the return leg of this journey, he used the Supercharger and he remarked that it was not only very quick to charge, but also far easier to use than chargers for other electric cars.

His only real problem with it is he doesn’t find it as engaging to drive as cars with internal combustion engines because of the lack of noise. He argues that it makes the driver feel less connected to the driving experience compared to a traditional car and he also finds it a bit clinical in its approach.

But these are subjective points and, at the end of the day, it offers unmatched performance, efficiency, fast charging infrastructure, and tech. And for that, he says, it will continue to grow in popularity.