Rimac came out of nowhere in 2009 and in just over 10 years, it’s become a leader in high performance electric car tech. It’s also working on its second ever car model, the C_Two all-electric hypercar, which is shaping up to be something quite special.

Top Gear’s Jack Rix got a chance to get behind the wheel of the C_Two prototype and also interview company founder Mate Rimac. And while the drive in the prototype is certainly fun to watch, it doesn’t really represent what the finished car will be like.

For instance, the prototype has a two-speed gearbox on the rear axle and it’s over a year old. Since then Rimac has decided to ditch the gearbox to reduce weight and complexity and even though said prototype is stuck in the higher gear, the gearing itself will be different in the production model.

Probably the most insightful part of this video, though, is the part where Rix sits down to talk to Mate Rimac who tells the story of how the company got started and how now it’s a technology partner for the likes of Porsche, Aston Martin, Hyundai, Kia and Koenigsegg; Porsche even has an important stake in the company.