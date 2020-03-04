Peugeot’s 208 has just won the ECar of the Year award for 2020, just nudging ahead of the Tesla Model 3 on points, that in turn was ahead of the Porsche Taycan which placed third. And while the 208 is available with internal combustion engines, it also has a very compelling all-electric variant called the e-208.

Now the e-208 has hit the market and the first automotive journos are getting to try it out outside the planned out routes of official launch venues. This review, courtesy of Driving Electric, ends up really praising the little battery powered Lion, even though it does point out a few bad points that keep it from being flawless.

Firstly, even though it has a claimed range of 211 miles (340 km), reports that she only got around 100 miles out of it on a full charge, albeit in cold, rainy end-of-winter conditions. She does conclude, though, that it would be much better in the warmer part of the year, even though it would still be no match for the Renault Zoe.

Unlike the Zoe, though, the e-208 is reportedly quite fun to throw around a twisty road, a characteristic not usually associated with EVs in its size and price brackets. The e-208’s small steering wheel further contributes to the sporty feeling behind the wheel, although it has to be said you have to set it lower than you would in other cars, since you have to look at the digital gauge cluster above (not through) it.

It’s also undeniably a little head-turner, both inside and out. Sure, ergonomics and practicality aren’t as good as in some other cars, but it looks so funky and futuristic, that you can certainly forgive it in these areas.