This hardcore ICE car reviewer, former race car driver, and self-proclaimed Porsche and Corvette expert spends some time with the Chevrolet Bolt EV. He asks if it's the most affordable long-range EV. We will say "Yes" to his question, but we beg you to prove otherwise.

The 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV has been on sale for some time and it's a compelling electric car in many ways. In addition to its previous merits, the Bolt gets more range for the 2020 model year.

The Chevy Bolt EV came to market as a solid option back in 2017, with some 238 miles of range, a reasonable starting price, lively acceleration, nimble handling, excellent crash test ratings, and plenty of passenger and cargo space. The best part is it's available nationwide in the U.S. and GM has offered plenty of discounts on the car. To top it off, its MSRP of $36,620 has remained a constant since its launch.

Based on the above details, you may assume that the Bolt sold well. However, while it has sold better than some rivals, sales have not been monumental by any definition. Is it because of the Bolt's unique and arguably polarizing design? Or the fact the GM hasn't marketed it enough or even correctly? Should the automaker have called it a crossover?

These are questions we can't really answer for sure. Maybe you can shed some light on all of this in our comment section. Still, it seems the 2020 Bolt EV is the most affordable long-range EV on the market today.

Video Description via Raiti's Rides on YouTube:

Is the updated 2020 Chevrolet Bolt the MOST affordable EV with LONG range? The Chevy Bolt EV receives some changes for 2020. The biggest of them is the longer range with a new mixture in the lithium battery. Under the hood is an electric motor that produces 200HP. It's exterior is a mixture of crossover and hatchback which allows the Bolt EV to be very versatile. On the inside you will find plenty of room along with some new tech. Is the 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV the best electric vehicle on the market?

Some further information about Raiti's Rides via his YouTube channel description: