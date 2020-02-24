The Porsche Taycan just keeps impressing, racking up more and more positive reviews. Just like the others who have tested it before, MotorWeek tried out the Turbo S variant on track and they were very pleasantly surprised by what they discovered.

Firstly, they say even though it’s a big, heavy sedan, it feels remarkably close to drive to a Porsche 911. That’s a big compliment to pay a car like the Taycan, but according to the review, it’s down to how you feel behind the wheel, the driving position and the precision of the steering.

Launching the car off the line also seemed to be a particular highlight for the MotorWeek crew, and since the Taycan can do it repeatedly without needing time to warm up or cool down, we imagine they took full advantage of this feature while testing the car.

They din’t really mention how the car behaves out on the road, though, or anything about the real world range, only quoting its official EPA estimates.

What’s cool about this particular review, aside from the very on-point and factual delivery, is the fact that it’s essentially the same review format from nearly four decades ago, hosted by the same presenter, John Davis. He has been doing this since 1981 and his style, as well as the retro-electro music playing in the background just seem very fitting for this futuristic looking electric car that makes sci-fi space ship sounds inside.