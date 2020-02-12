As we work heartily to search the internet, social media, forums, YouTube, and the like for new information pertaining to the new, all-electric Porsche Taycan, we happened upon the above video from our good friend Ben Sullins. Sadly, somehow we missed his early take on the new luxury Porsche EV, as Sullins was far ahead of the game and posted his test drive review early on.

A lot has happened since Sullins' early analysis of the Porsche all-electric entrant. The Taycan was officially evaluated by the EPA, which seemed to cause some initial concern due to range issues. However, a plethora of individuals, including our own Tom Moloughney, have proven the EPA's rating as very low as compared to real-world results.

In addition, the Taycan's low efficiency, also published by the EPA, may not be as much of a concern as originally reported. Recent tests show the Taycan's prowess when it comes to charging.

At any rate, check out Sullins' 10-hour experience with the Taycan. Then, leave us your comments about early analysis of the all-electric Porsche versus what's know today.

Video Description via Teslanomics with Ben Sullins on YouTube: