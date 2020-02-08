The Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4 is a new plug-in hybrid model (the top of the line 3008), which recently hit the market, becoming the top-selling PHEV in France in January 2020.

Besides the all-wheel-drive "Hybrid4" version, there will also be a front-wheel-drive "Hybrid" version.

The French compact crossover SUV is a stylish one, both on the exterior and interior (with mixed quality - from high to moderate). According to Autogefühl, the Hybrid4 might be a great proposition for those who were looking for the top trim versions anyway (or have access to incentives), as it's an expensive one.

The driving experience, especially in the fun, quiet and calm all-electric mode, is quite good, as the 3008 GT Hybrid4 is agile and sporty.

Other PSA Group's brands offer similar models: Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 / Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4, DS 7 PHEV and the most recent Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid.

Peugeot 3008 GT HYBRID4 spec: