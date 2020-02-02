Now that Honda has been allowing the media to drive their cute little urban EV, the Honda e, the reviews are showing up, and they've been mostly positive. After reading some and watching a few others, we came across this video by Jonny Smith of the Youtube channel CarPervert.

I wasn't familiar with the CarPervert channel before, but I think I'll be bookmarking it for future reference because they did a great job on the Honda e review. In fact, it's the best video review I've seen of Honda's upcoming little electric runabout which is why I decided to share it with our readers.

With specs and size very similar to the MINI Cooper SE we recently drove and reviewed, the Honda e isn't a long-range road-tripper, but it is a great little urban people mover. After reading and watching some of the reviews, I'm even more disappointed that Honda isn't bringing the Honda e to the US, at least not initially.

Honda e at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show

With a 35.5 kWh battery, the Honda e is rated at 137 miles per charge on the WLTP rating test. That will probably put the range very close to the MINI Cooper SE's 110 miles per charge if it ever gets tested on the EPA range scale. That won't happen unless Honda decides to bring the e to the US.

It's not quite as powerful as the Cooper SE, though. The Honda e comes standard with a 134 hp motor, and you can upgrade it to a 152 hp version. Both are less than the 181 hp the MINI Cooper SE comes with. Additionally, the Cooper SE weighs about 250lbs less than the 3,400lb Honda does.

The combination of more weight and less power will likely make the Honda e's driving experience much less spirited than the Cooper SE's. However, the Honda e does have more torque than the MINI, 232 lb-ft compared to 199 lb-ft, so I'd bet it's still quite a lot of fun to drive.

Check out the video and let us know what you think of the Honda e, and also if you agree that the video is really well done and entertaining.