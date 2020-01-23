Autogefühl recently had an opportunity to test drive the crossover SUV Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 (Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 in the UK), which will have also two siblings: Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4 and Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid.

This all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid (the front-wheel driving version coming too) is one of the first attempts from Opel at plug-ins under the PSA Group.

According to Autogefühl, the overall package of the Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 is quite good, as the car is comfortable, quiet, spacious and has a lot of power.

On the other hand, its also an expensive version (from €51,000 before incentives, some €13,000 above the equivalent ICE version). The second thing is not a very sporty driving experience in terms of handling capabilities on winding roads.

We would add also that the all-electric WLTP range of up to 50 km (31 miles) on a 13.2 kWh battery might not be enough for all.

Anyway, it's great to have a choice and we are eager to see how those PSA's PHEVs will cope on the market.

Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 / Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 specs: