Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 is a very interesting plug-in hybrid, but not necessarily an affordable one.

Autogefühl recently had an opportunity to test drive the crossover SUV Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 (Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 in the UK), which will have also two siblings: Peugeot 3008 GT Hybrid4 and Citroën C5 Aircross SUV Hybrid.

This all-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid (the front-wheel driving version coming too) is one of the first attempts from Opel at plug-ins under the PSA Group.

According to Autogefühl, the overall package of the Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 is quite good, as the car is comfortable, quiet, spacious and has a lot of power.

On the other hand, its also an expensive version (from €51,000 before incentives, some €13,000 above the equivalent ICE version). The second thing is not a very sporty driving experience in terms of handling capabilities on winding roads.

We would add also that the all-electric WLTP range of up to 50 km (31 miles) on a 13.2 kWh battery might not be enough for all.

Anyway, it's great to have a choice and we are eager to see how those PSA's PHEVs will cope on the market.

Opel Grandland X Hybrid4 / Vauxhall Grandland X Hybrid4 specs:

  • 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range (60 km NEDC)
  • 13.2 kWh battery
  • all-wheel drive
  • 220 kW/300 hp of system output: 147 kW/200 hp 1.6L PureTech combined with the new e-EAT8 8-speed automatic transmission (Electric Efficient Automatic Transmission) and 80 kW/110 hp electric motor in the front plus another 80 kW/110 hp electric motor for rear axle
  • charging using 3.3 kW on-board charger in around 4h or around 2h using 6.6 kW optional charger