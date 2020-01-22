When it comes to Tesla and EV coverage, there are arguably few YouTube influencers better- known and better-equipped than Bjørn Nyland. Nyland, otherwise known as Tesla Bjørn (TB) resides in Norway, which is a hotbed for EV adoption. In addition, he has years of experience and know-how in order to compare EVs and make educated assessments.

With that said, Nyland has had his hands on the all-new, all-electric Audi e-tron 50 – AKA the e-tron Sportback – for a bit of time. During that time, he's cranked out a bunch of videos testing the car, making comparisons, range-racing the car, charging it, winter testing, etc.

Rather than bore you with tons of text to read, it's high time to dive deep into Nyland's in-depth assessments of the Audi e-tron 50. Check out the lead video above about the e-tron's winter range, as well as the numerous embedded videos below. Then, leave us some comments.

If you own an Audi e-tron, we'd love to hear from you. Since Tesla has proven itself as king of the EV world, especially in the States, we don't have nearly enough information to share about viable competitors like the e-tron. Please help us and our audience with your real-world data and experiences.

Video Description (above ⇑) via Bjørn Nyland on YouTube:

Audi e-tron 50 winter range test

Video Description:

Audi e-tron 50 vs 55 charging compared

Video Description:

Audi e-tron Efficiency Mode vs Dynamic Mode

Video Description:

Audi e-tron 50 Geilo test

Video Description: