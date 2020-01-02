For most Tesla supporters, there will be no car like the next Roadster. Its mind-blowing acceleration is just one of the reasons for that, but Mat Watson, from Carwow, seems to think it is beatable. At least if he was the man behind this video title. According to it, Watson believes the Karma SC2 will make the Roadster eat dust. In his defense, he does not mention the Roadster in the video a single time.

Gallery: Is The Karma SC2 Cooler Than The Next Tesla Roadster?

24 Photos

We had not heard about Watson until very recently. It was a Portuguese Hyundai salesman who told us about his work when we were trying to buy an EV from the company. That shows how Carwow is doing a great job in their car video reviews.

That said, let's get back to the SC2 vs. Roadster thing. Watson says it will hopefully be in production by 2021 at a price of more than £1 million. Considering the more expensive Tesla Roadster will be sold for $250,000, price alone is a deal-breaker. Especially when you think the Tesla will be able to go from 0 to 60 mph in the same 1.9 s for a fraction of the cost.

That is not the only advantage the Roadster presents when compared to the SC2. While the Karma will have a 120 kWh battery pack and a range of 350 mi, the Tesla will have enough cells for 200 kWh. Tesla also mentioned a 620 mi range, as you can see in our All We Know article about it.

Tesla has not spoken about power, but it did tell us the Roadster will have 7,376 lb-ft of torque – or 10,000 Nm. The Karma SC2 will have 1,100 hp and 1,700 Nm, or 1,254 lb-ft. While Karma believes the SC2 will have a 200 mph top speed, Tesla talks about 250 mph for the Roadster.

With the technical specs and price on the table, what does the Karma SC2 has that is cooler than the next Roadster? Cameras instead of wing mirrors? Using your smartphone as a rear-view mirror? The doors? We are not sure. Probably neither is Watson. Our guess is that Carwow needed a clicky title for people to watch the video.

What we definitely do not like is that Karma says the SC2 body is made of forged carbon fiber. We know it is now common to say that, but it is uncomfortable to call anything produced by compression as “forged.” When speaking about carbon fiber, it may even seem we are using the second sense this word has, especially considering the results.

While forged steel is more resistant than the regular one, this compressed carbon fiber is precisely the opposite: it is not as strong as standard carbon fiber layups. This molding method is applied to make more complex structures in an easier way, and that is pretty much it. It also results in cheaper parts with carbon fiber because the fibers are chopped and mixed with the resin to become a paste. That is something a £1 million car would not like to mention: it is not cool.

With that in mind, forget about the title and enjoy the video for being entertaining and informative. Not only about the SC2, but also about the SC1 and the Revero. It actually proves the Roaster can become a fantastic deal despite the apparently eye-watering price. Comparatively, it is a bargain.

Video Description Via Carwow On YouTube: