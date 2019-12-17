Despite the recent news that the Porsche Taycan will offer much less range than advertised, one of its top selling points is its super-fast charging capability. In addition, it is supposed to offer much greater endurance than Tesla vehicles. However, that still hasn't been fully substantiated due to the Model 3's proven stamina and the recent Model S and Model X much-needed Raven update.

Incredibly fast charging capability only matters if you can take advantage of a charging network that will deliver such a charge. While Porsche doesn't offer such a charging network, it has said it will make fast-chargers available at local dealerships, and it will rely on Electrify America's (EA) growing network.

This is all a good thing, though currently, these EA chargers are not only few and far between, but also not working in some cases, on top of having a payment scheme that is seeming to scare off EV owners. It's also very important to note that at the Taycan's current charging rate, Tesla's vehicles still charge faster. Even after Porsche eventually upgrades its charging rate, it will only be on par with Tesla vehicles' charging rate due to its terrible efficiency issues.

In terms of endurance over the long haul, it seems the Tayan is fine and good, as long as you can keep the car charged to endure the long run. Regardless, in everyday driving situations, an EV with a long range, respectable endurance, exceptional efficiency, and access to a reliable fast-charging network is key.

We're not saying the Taycan isn't a fantastic EV. It surely is in many ways and it will work to promote EV adoption going forward. However, you could buy a Tesla Model 3, Model Y, and Cybertruck today for the same money, though you'll have to wait a long time for two of those cars.

You could also buy a Model 3, Model S, and Model X for about $205,000, which is not that much more than a single Taycan. A whole EV fleet for your family in the present and/or the future.

All we can say here is "Wow!"

Leave us a comment below.