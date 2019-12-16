Peugeot e-208 has a bigger brother, the Peugeot e-2008
The Peugeot e-208 is not the only new all-electric Peugeot entering the European market. The second one is the slightly bigger Peugeot e-2008 crossover/SUV, based on the same eCMP platform.
In an in-depth review, Autogefühl compares the conventional 2008 with e-2008, including exterior, interior and driving experience.
The all-electric version is about €8,000 more expensive than ICE, starting at around €35,000 ($38,900).
The interior of the e-2008 looks great, although the unique design affects the driving position for tall drivers (steering wheel). On the other hand, the top of the line trim offers superb seats.
There is enough space on the rear bench and trunk capacity seems to be the same as in the case of ICE.
The e-2008 is slightly heavier than the conventional version, but the low center of gravity makes it basically as agile as the ICE. According to Autogefühl, thanks to the silent and smooth electric drive, it's a relaxing and extremely fun to drive a car.
Not too intense regenerative braking, even in B mode, does not allow for an entirely single-pedal driving as in many other EVs.
Gallery: 2020 Peugeot e-2008
Peugeot e-2008 specs:
- 50 kWh battery (battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160 000 km for 70% of its charge capacity)
- about 310 km (193 miles) of WLTP range or 430 km (267 miles) NEDC
- 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in less than 9 seconds
- top speed of 150 km/h (93 mph)
- On-board charger 7.4 kW single-phase or 11 kW three-phase (5 hours recharge)
- 80% fast charge in 30 minutes using CCS DC up to 100 kW
- Length 4,300 mm, Width (open mirrors) 1,987 mm, Height 1,540 mm, Wheelbase 2,650 mm
- trunk: 360 liters
- CdA 0.766
- Weight 1,530 - 1,550 kg