Popular and longstanding automotive reviewer Doug DeMuro believes the 2020 Porsche Taycan is a major step forward for the German luxury automaker, as well as for the future of the automotive segment in general.

Whether you like and support DeMuro's coverage or not, he has a substantial following, and videos like that of the Porsche electric car above get some 1 million views or more just in their initial days online. Having EV support from someone like DeMuro is significantly advantageous to adoption.

Sorry, we chose to begin with the above subtitle, but that's precisely how Mr. DeMuro begins all of his video reviews. If you're not familiar with DeMuro, he reviews a multitude of new cars, employs his DougScore, and has been doing so for years. In fact, we recently published a video share from our good friend Sean Mitchell (All Things EVs) that calls DeMuro out for his Tesla Cybertruck coverage.

Nonetheless, DeMuro is super-impressed with the all-electric Porsche Taycan, which is to be expected of any Porsche, not to mention one that will set you back around $104,000 (base Taycan 4S). Keep in mind, the particular Taycan Turbo S DeMuro reviewed starts at $185,000 (plus delivery). At that price, it sure as heck better be a fantastic car in every way plus some.

At any rate, have a look at DeMuro's review and then let us know what you think by adding a comment below.

Video Description via Doug DeMuro on YouTube: