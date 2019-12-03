Our good friend Ben Sullins begs the question: It the Tesla Cybertruck worth it financially? He crunches the numbers to give us a solid perspective.

Sure, the Tesla Cybertruck is ultimately cool, or not, depending on how you see it. However, we do know that if CEO Elon Musk and Tesla bring the all-electric pickup truck to market as advertised, it will work to obliterate all current pickups, at least in terms of specs and as long as people will buy it.

The Cybertruck aims to be tough as hell, highly capable, and cheap (in the grand scheme of things). The base model — with its 250-mile range, 7,500-lb towing capacity, and 6.5-second zero-to-to-60-mph sprint time, may not come to market for many years. But its price is currently set at $39,900.

We do know that the $35,000 Model 3 took years to come to market, but it IS available despite reports that it's not. It's just not available to order on the automaker's website and it now costs $35,400.

Even the top-of-the-line Cybertruck has a price that's now set at $69,900 — tri-motor, 14,000+-lb towing capacity, and 2.9-second zero-to-to-60-mph time, which bests the iconic Porsche 911.

Check out Sullins' video analysis to learn more. Then, share your opinions with us in the comment section below.

Video Description via Teslanomics with Ben Sullins on YouTube: