The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense is one of the latest all-electric models from PSA Group, which soon will hit the European market.

It's a B-segment, premium crossover/SUV type, based on the eCMP platform, with quite an extraordinary design both on the exterior and in the interior.

In an honest review, Jonny Smith said that if the design does not appeal to you, then there is no point to pay the premium (depending on market MSRP starts at around €40,000/$44,000), compared to other all-electric PSA models (with the same 50 kWh battery and 100 kW electric motor) or other mainstream cars.

The DS 3 Crossback E-Tense turns out to be a very comfortable (seats and suspension) and quiet, although even the well-equipped version (with heads-up display) surprised with manual seat adjustment. Jonny Smith noted also not much rear space and that the touchscreen was not as responsive as it should be.

Overall, it's an EV for those who prioritize the design and are looking for exclusivity and relaxing driving experience.

Video Description via Fully Charged on YouTube: DS 3 Crossback E-Tense - Luxury compact SUV? | Fully Charged Jonny was invited over to the congestion capital of the world (Paris), by DS to view their latest electric version of the DS3 Crossback.

Whilst DS is the luxury side of Citroen, in the PSA group, Jonny can't help but compare it to the rest of the available EV's out there.

Will its 'luxury' and unique design elements help this car stand out in a world of higher range, same sector cars?

DS 3 Crossback E-Tense spec:

50 kWh battery

battery 320 km (199 miles) of WLTP range or 430 km (267 miles) NEDC

of WLTP range or 430 km (267 miles) NEDC 100 kW and 260 Nm electric motor

80% fast charge in 30 minutes at 100 kW charger



five hours recharge using 11 kW on-board charger

0-50 km/h (30 mph) in 3 seconds

0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 8.7 seconds

The eCMP platform with 50 kWh battery and 100 kW electric motor is shared by several PSA models: