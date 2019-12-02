EDITOR'S NOTE: If you don't have the time to set aside two hours to watch the full video above, you're in luck. Sean Mitchell has broken the video down with timestamps, along with producing and providing three short videos (embedded below) with the most pertinent information.

If you're a hardcore Tesla and EV fan and follower, you may have a pretty good grasp of how batteries work, though that doesn't seem to be the case when it comes to the masses.

Interestingly, while batteries are present in many capacities in our daily lives, many of us just use them without really understanding them. This is because you don't really need to "get it" to use it. However, as an EV owner, it becomes more important to be educated on the subject.

Our good friend Sean Mitchell recently sat down with Ph.D. student and scholar Ravindra Kempaiah to talk batteries and get some answers. If you have the time, the entire interview is well worth watching. If not, start with the timestamps and shorter videos below.

How Tesla batteries work with PhD scholar Ravindra Kempaiah Conversation outline: 3:18 How did you first become interested in batteries? 7:56 How did Li-ion become the defacto batteries for vehicles? 13:34 How do batteries go from raw material to battery cells? 20:00 How can energy density be improved? 25:52 What is the electrical process of a battery when it is used to drive a vehicle? 36:07 Where is the bottleneck for energy density? 43:05 What are the raw materials in an 18650 cell? 44:20 Is cobalt really needed? 51:28 How are cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch style battery cells different? 59:48 What does energy density look like in 5-8 year? 1:01:51 What is the process of manufacturing a battery cell? 1:05:06 How will Maxwell Technologies improve the battery cell production process for Tesla? 1:12:38 What is drying and coating? 1:13:39 What is calendaring? 1:14:48 What makes Maxwell’s Dry Battery Electrode so special? 1:21:30 How are Li-ion batteries recycled? 1:30:52 How do extreme temperatures and voltage impact battery longevity?

How batteries go from raw materials to EVs

How are cylindrical, prismatic, and pouch style battery cells different?

How are EV batteries recycled?

