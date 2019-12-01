The Polestar 1 is certainly an interesting plug-in hybrid offering. With 619 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque, it's definitely going to provide a spirited driving experience. And with only 500 units being made each of the three years it will be in production, owners will definitely be in an exclusive club.

The Polestar's front wheels are powered by an inline 4-cylinder engine that's both supercharged and turbocharged. The rear wheels each have their own independent electric motor. That set-up allows the Polestar 1 to launch from 0 to 60 mph in a very respectable 4.2 seconds.

The 34 kWh battery can propel the Polestar 1 by itself for 78 miles on the WLTP range rating, which should translate to about 65 miles EPA. Combined with using the 15.9-gallon gas tank, the Polestar 1 can go 540 miles without needing to stop for a charge or to refuel.

As for charging, the Polestar 1 can charge up to 11 kW on an AC supply, and up to 50 kW using a DC Fast charger with a CCS connector. That should be enough good to charge the Polestar 1 to 80% in a little more than half an hour.

We think the Polestar 1 is definitely an interesting PHEV. It has the longest all-electric range of any PHEV (unless you consider the BMW i3 with range extender a PHEV), great performance, a beautiful cockpit, and very nice exterior styling. However, it's brutally expensive, putting it head to head with cars like the Porsche Taycan Turbo or the Acura NSX, and that's going to make the Polestar 1 a very tough sell.

In the above video, our good friends James and Thomas over at Throttle House got a hold of a Polestar 1, and gave it a good drive, in order to offer us their thoughts on the upcoming plug-in hybrid from the new Volvo sub-brand.