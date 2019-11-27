Volkswagen e-up!, an affordable city car with decent specs, without bells and whistles
After the review of SEAT Mii Electric, Autogefühl checked also the new Volkswagen e-up!, which left us only without the third of the triplets (Škoda CITIGOe iV).
The e-up! is an entry-level small electric city car, focused on affordability. It offers a decent range (up to 260 km (162 miles) WLTP) and smooth acceleration (that was missing in conventional version), which makes it perfect for commuting or as a second car in a family.
In fact, Autogefühl finds the e-up! very quiet and agile in the city and surprisingly capable also on the highway, which is of course not a natural environment for such cars.
There is no premium interior, so be prepared for cheaper materials, hard plastic and no infotainment touchscreen/navigation.
If you are interested in the new e-up!, please check out our updated mega-gallery with over 200 photos of e-up! in various colors:
New Volkswagen e-up! specs:
- 36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh usable)
- up to 260 km (162 miles) of WLTP range
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 11.9 seconds
- top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
- front-wheel-drive
- 61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor
- 0-80% fast charging in 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)