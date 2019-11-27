After the review of SEAT Mii Electric, Autogefühl checked also the new Volkswagen e-up!, which left us only without the third of the triplets (Škoda CITIGOe iV).

The e-up! is an entry-level small electric city car, focused on affordability. It offers a decent range (up to 260 km (162 miles) WLTP) and smooth acceleration (that was missing in conventional version), which makes it perfect for commuting or as a second car in a family.

In fact, Autogefühl finds the e-up! very quiet and agile in the city and surprisingly capable also on the highway, which is of course not a natural environment for such cars.

There is no premium interior, so be prepared for cheaper materials, hard plastic and no infotainment touchscreen/navigation.

New Volkswagen e-up! specs: