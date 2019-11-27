As we recently shared, Sean Mitchell has remained somewhat torn about the Tesla Cybertruck, almost entirely due to its polarizing design. Many others agree, including popular automotive reviewer Doug DeMuro. However, there's much more to the story beyond a vehicle's exterior facade. While Mitchell admits to respecting DeMuro and being impressed with his work, he believes the reviewer has made a glaring error in his analysis.

If you haven't had a chance to watch DeMuro's Cybertruck video, check it out below. As you'll notice, he initially skips right past the truck's unique design — since that's what the rest of the world is focusing on — and dives into the Tesla's specs. This is because specs and price are crucial to prospective pickup truck buyers.

DeMuro's first complaint is that the Cybertruck is overpriced. However, he compares it to barebones, base trim level, gas-powered trucks. We're talking about the most basic trucks, sometimes with only two seats and limited capability. As soon as you compare the Cybertruck to other pickup trucks that have similar specs, the prices match up more closely.

Mitchell takes a closer look at pricing based on the above. You'll see that it becomes very clear that the Tesla is on par with the competition. Moreover, once you factor in the lower cost of charging versus paying for gasoline, the Cybertruck offers a much better value.

