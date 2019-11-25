The Tesla Cybertruck shocked the world with its unique, polarizing design, which is a bit strange since Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been warning us all along. Despite its "weird" factor, it's an engineering marvel, it's priced incredibly well, and it's obnoxiously capable. However, many people have made it clear that they absolutely hate it. Meanwhile, over 200,000 others have already placed a deposit to buy one.

Regardless of any pre-orders, can it actually compete with the upcoming Rivian R1T all-electric pickup truck or the future battery-electric Ford F150?

We were actually surprised by how much contention the Rivian R1T faced when it first debuted. While many people insisted it was a really nice truck, many others were unhappy with its front end, lack of a large bed, and very high price point. Nonetheless, the upcoming all-electric pickup truck has gained plenty of popularity since then.

We have little doubt that once Ford finally does bring an all-electric F-150 truck to market, it will be wildly popular, at least among certain crowds.

Check out the video above to learn what The Fast Lane Truck has to say about the Tesla Cybertruck's specs in comparison to the F-150 and Rivian R1T. Then, share your thoughts with us in the comment section.

