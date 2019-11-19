We've seen many a comparison already about the all-new all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E versus the Tesla Model 3 (since it's already on the market) and the upcoming Tesla Model Y, which is essentially an inflated Model 3 warped into a roomier crossover, much like the Ford EV entrant.

Of course, the reason for this plethora of comparos arrives since the Mustang Mach-E is practically a carbon copy of the upcoming Model Y inside and out. Overall body shape, interior design, dimensions, etc. match in an almost otherworldly way. Moreover, Tesla lays claim to producing and delivering the best-selling EV to date thus far — the Model 3 — and the Model Y aims to outsell it by leaps and bounds.

Take a look at the similarities below:

With all of the above being said and shown, we welcome and respect TFL's opinion. Still, as you'll see, Tesla wins in almost every category, and it's cheaper. Plus, Tesla prices continue to change regularly, so we'll have to wait and see what reality brings, especially as the U.S. federal EV tax rebate is a major factor.

Check out the video to see how it all stacks up from TFL's perspective. After you give it a watch, we want to read about your opinions in our comments below.

Video Description via TFLnow on YouTube: