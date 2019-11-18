SEAT Mii electric seems to be simply a better choice than conventional counterparts.
SEAT Mii electric is a small, city car, which despite being all-electric, happens to be also relatively affordable - to a point where it should easily beat a conventional counterpart.
The first electric SEAT on the market was recently reviewed by Autogefühl, which finds it a really good choice for an entry-level BEV. Most of the comments concern also the refreshed Volkswagen e-up! and the all-new Škoda CITIGOe iV.
We remember that SEAT boss Luca de Meo hinted at a lack of profitability of the triplets, which means that it's actually an opportunity in terms of value for money, as manufacturers are forced to sell a certain amount of those small EVs to lower their average emission and comply with strict requirements in Europe.
A very simple infotainment and instrument cluster, which together with ICE-type gear selector used to change driving modes, reminds us that it's an electric version of a conventional car. The driver can have navigation - if he/she will attach a phone to the handle.
Rear space and trunk capacity seem to be reasonable for a car in the A-segment.
One of the most important things is the electric motor - just 61 kW, but strong enough to provide smooth and decent acceleration in city driving. According to Autogefühl, it's a more pleasant driving experience than ICE versions of VW's triplets, even despite the fact that the BEV is heavier.
Overall, the Mii electric is - as it should be - an agile, small city EV, which hopefully will tempt a lot of buyers with its expected lower total cost of ownership and better driving experience.
Gallery: SEAT Mii electric
SEAT Mii electric specs:
- 36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh available)
- 250-259 km (155-161 miles) of WLTP range (combined)
- 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds
- 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.3 seconds
- top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
- front-wheel-drive
- 61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor
- 0-80% fast charging in around 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)
- 0-80% normal charging in around 4 hours using 7.2 kW on-board charger
- Length: 3,556mm, Width: 1,645mm, Height: 1,481mm, Wheelbase: 2,421mm
- Boot capacity: 251 litres (up to 923litres with rear seats folded)