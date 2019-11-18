SEAT Mii electric is a small, city car, which despite being all-electric, happens to be also relatively affordable - to a point where it should easily beat a conventional counterpart.

The first electric SEAT on the market was recently reviewed by Autogefühl, which finds it a really good choice for an entry-level BEV. Most of the comments concern also the refreshed Volkswagen e-up! and the all-new Škoda CITIGOe iV.

We remember that SEAT boss Luca de Meo hinted at a lack of profitability of the triplets, which means that it's actually an opportunity in terms of value for money, as manufacturers are forced to sell a certain amount of those small EVs to lower their average emission and comply with strict requirements in Europe.

A very simple infotainment and instrument cluster, which together with ICE-type gear selector used to change driving modes, reminds us that it's an electric version of a conventional car. The driver can have navigation - if he/she will attach a phone to the handle.

Rear space and trunk capacity seem to be reasonable for a car in the A-segment.

One of the most important things is the electric motor - just 61 kW, but strong enough to provide smooth and decent acceleration in city driving. According to Autogefühl, it's a more pleasant driving experience than ICE versions of VW's triplets, even despite the fact that the BEV is heavier.

Overall, the Mii electric is - as it should be - an agile, small city EV, which hopefully will tempt a lot of buyers with its expected lower total cost of ownership and better driving experience.

Gallery: SEAT Mii electric

86 Photos

SEAT Mii electric specs: