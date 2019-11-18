SEAT Mii electric seems to be simply a better choice than conventional counterparts.

SEAT Mii electric is a small, city car, which despite being all-electric, happens to be also relatively affordable - to a point where it should easily beat a conventional counterpart.

The first electric SEAT on the market was recently reviewed by Autogefühl, which finds it a really good choice for an entry-level BEV. Most of the comments concern also the refreshed Volkswagen e-up! and the all-new Škoda CITIGOe iV.

We remember that SEAT boss Luca de Meo hinted at a lack of profitability of the triplets, which means that it's actually an opportunity in terms of value for money, as manufacturers are forced to sell a certain amount of those small EVs to lower their average emission and comply with strict requirements in Europe.

More from SEAT

seat mii electric affordable SEAT Mii Electric Becomes One Of The Most Affordable EVs In Europe
seat tarraco fr phev large suv SEAT Announces Plug-In Hybrid Version Of Tarraco Large SUV

A very simple infotainment and instrument cluster, which together with ICE-type gear selector used to change driving modes, reminds us that it's an electric version of a conventional car. The driver can have navigation - if he/she will attach a phone to the handle.

Rear space and trunk capacity seem to be reasonable for a car in the A-segment.

One of the most important things is the electric motor - just 61 kW, but strong enough to provide smooth and decent acceleration in city driving. According to Autogefühl, it's a more pleasant driving experience than ICE versions of VW's triplets, even despite the fact that the BEV is heavier.

Overall, the Mii electric is - as it should be - an agile, small city EV, which hopefully will tempt a lot of buyers with its expected lower total cost of ownership and better driving experience.

Gallery: SEAT Mii electric

SEAT Mii electric
86 Photos
SEAT Mii electric SEAT Mii electric SEAT Mii electric SEAT Mii electric SEAT Mii electric SEAT Mii electric SEAT Mii electric

SEAT Mii electric specs:

  • 36.8 kWh battery pack (32.3 kWh available)
  • 250-259 km (155-161 miles) of WLTP range (combined)
  • 0-50 km/h (31 mph) in 3.9 seconds
  • 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 12.3 seconds
  • top speed of 130 km/h (81 mph)
  • front-wheel-drive
  • 61 kW and 212 Nm electric motor
  • 0-80% fast charging in around 60 minutes (40 kW DC Combo 2)
  • 0-80% normal charging in around 4 hours using 7.2 kW on-board charger
  • Length: 3,556mm, Width: 1,645mm, Height: 1,481mm, Wheelbase: 2,421mm
  • Boot capacity: 251 litres (up to 923litres with rear seats folded)