You've likely read a title like the above on numerous occasions. There are plenty of people out there who think the Tesla Model 3 — and, more specifically, the Model 3 Performance — takes the cake when it comes to the best of the best in Silicon Valley automaker's lineup. Not to mention being a solid contender in comparison to rivals.

With that said, it's important to remind that there are a ton of YouTubers out there (influencers as they're now referred to) that have a stake or vested interest in Tesla and make their money by promoting the brand. However, in this case, we have an in-depth look by one of the most successful and followed automotive reviewers to date — Doug DeMuro.

For those unfamiliar with DeMuro, he reviews all sorts of cars and has for years. Over 3 million people subscribe to his YouTube channel, which makes most Tesla influencers' followings look tiny. In comparison to more comparable mainstream reviewers, Alex on Autos has about 300k subscribers. Jay Leno's massive celebrity status has helped him get 2.6 million people to subscribe to Jay Leno's Garage, but still, DeMuro is more popular. Does this mean he's the best or his opinion is correct? That's for you to decide.

The first ~28 minutes of the video is an up-close look at the car and its features. After that, DeMuro takes it for a drive. Finally, at about the 32-minute mark, he provides us with his scores.

Doug awards the Model 3 a score in each of his usual categories:

Weekend Score Total 31/50

Styling 5/10

Acceleration 9/10

Handling 6/10

Fun Factor 6/10

Cool Factor 5/10

Daily Categories and Features

Features 9/10

Comfort 7/10

Quality 6/10

Practicality 6/10

Value 8/10

Overall DougScore 67/100

Check out DeMuro's deep dive. Then, let us know if you agree with his assessment by leaving us a comment.

We've embedded DeMuro's original Tesla Model 3 review video below.

Video Description via Doug DeMuro on YouTube: