The Ford Mustang Mach E has just been fully revealed and we now have all the official numbers. So, why not compare them with those of its most formidable competitor-to-be: the Tesla Model Y?

Considering that both of the vehicles are all-electric crossovers of similar size from U.S. companies boasting range beyond 200 miles and some impressive performance figures, chances are high that potential buyers will be cross-shopping the two family haulers. But while they have much in common, they also have their differences. For one, the Mustang Mach E has more trim and configuration flexibility. Taking that into account, we'll match the closest trim and configurations together and see how they match up.

As you can see, the various versions of the two vehicles can be pretty close price-wise (well, not exactly, but more on that later), but at the same time offer far different performance. That's probably best reflected in the sportiest trims of the two. Separated by a mere $500, they offer basically the same acceleration, but the Mach E GT falls short on range here: 45 miles short.

The Model Y Long Range and Mach E Premium also appear relatively close. The Tesla is $2,000 more and 20 miles short of the Ford. But, it also is more than half a second quicker and offers all-wheel drive for that price.

Another aspect worth considering is cargo space. The Model Y comes out just slightly ahead here with 66 cubic feet of room, combining space in the front trunk (frunk) with that behind the front seats. For its part, the Mach E's boasts 64.4 cubic feet of this same combined area. Ford also gives numbers breaking down that space more specifically: 4.8 cu. ft in the frunk, 29 cu. ft. behind the rear seats and 59.6 cu ft from the back of the front seats to the very rear.

Unfortunately, Tesla has yet to publish all of the dimensions of the Model Y (fortunately, Ford has its act together in this respect and you can see all its numbers below). But, if it closely follows Model 3 as expected, we can say that the Mach E is just slightly larger: about an inch wider, an inch longer and boasts a wheelbase almost two inches longer.

When it comes to tech and options, Tesla may well have the upper hand. The Model Y comes standard with the driver-assist safety system (ADAS) Autopilot included in the price. If you want to purchase its so-called Full-Self Driving option, that's a hefty extra $7,000.

The Ford Mustang Mach E comes standard with the automaker's Co-Pilot 360 Assist 2.0 suite of safety systems, which includes lane-keeping, automatic emergency braking (AEB), blind-spot info system with cross-traffic alert, a rearview camera, and auto high beam headlights. There may be other features as well, since this is the 2.0 version of that system.



The Mach E will also have the New Generation SYNC with Connected Navigation. Like Tesla, it will also get OTA updates and regularly improve.

Now, we're sure there are plenty who think that Tesla really is the better vehicle here. Besides the advantages mentioned above and an operating system that gets updated regularly with new and improved features, the company also has a simple-to-use, vehicle-software-integrated Supercharger network. Ford recently invested in the up and coming Electrify America network which should have similar coverage soon, though it is more expensive. Advantage Tesla.

When calculating value, however, price plays an important role. The MRSP for the various Mach E configurations may be close to the price of the Tesla Model Y on paper, but in the real world, things are less clear. For one, Ford buyers will still be eligible for a full $7,500 tax credit, whereas Model Y buyers will not. Also, though prices at Tesla aren't negotiable, Ford dealers may chop off chunks of the price tag if they think they need to in order to secure your business.

Finally, there is the sales and service network. While buying a Tesla Model Y may be fairly painless in comparison to hours at a dealership waiting for the salesperson to check with managers on a multitude of details, its service department may be an improvement over what Tesla offers.

Once lauded for its service experience, the multitude of anecdotes we regularly hear from Tesla owners are often not flattering. Of course, service departments at dealerships can be a crapshoot at times as well, but at least there's a good chance there's one in your area and they'll answer the phone if you call (yes, that's a dig at Tesla for something that is inexcusable). Despite assurances from CEO Elon Musk that service would be one of his biggest priorities of 2019, it seems clear to us there's still lots of room for improvement.

When it's all said and done, we think Ford is making a great effort to bring a strong electric vehicle option to the market. Some may be put off by its purloined Mustang moniker, but others, we're sure, will embrace its muscular look and prefer it over competitors. Despite being one of the largest purchases most people make in their lives, selection of any particular make and model is often decided on emotional reasons. Whether the Mach E or the Model Y stirs hearts the most is a mystery at the moment, but we look forward to the multitudes choosing either of these two vehicles over their fossil-fuel-burning competitors.



Now, if you want to dig into some fine print, check out these freshly released Mach E specs: