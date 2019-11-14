Not long ago, it was uncommon to see traditional car review sites and YouTube channels covering EVs. Then, there was Tesla. Primarily due to the Ludicrous performance of the Silicon Valley automaker's lineup, the cars began to make their way into the realms of vehicle performance aficionado sites that pride themselves on "engine, intake, and exhaust sounds."

The above is exactly how the description reads on The Straight Pipes' YouTube channel. Sure, the Tesla Model 3 Performance doesn't employ such pipes, engine, intake, or exhaust. Instead, it's super quiet and emission-free. However, none of this means it can't leave most gas-powered cars in the dust (or their own exhaust fumes).

Rarely do we find a new review of a car like the Tesla Model 3 that's arguably original, fun to watch, and informative at the same time. However, this recent share checks all the boxes.

The guys from The Straight Pipes team up with Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske to test out his Model 3 Performance. This video is unique since it's not only an overall test of the Model 3 but also a conversation between Fenske and the "Pipes" team.

What do these petrol heads think of Tesla's entry-level sedan in its range-topping configuration? You'll just have to set aside some time to watch the video and find out. We're confident you'll enjoy yourself and learn something along the way.

Video Description via The Straight Pipes on YouTube: