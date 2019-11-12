The new BMW X5 xDrive45e (2nd model evolution) was recently carefully reviewed by Autogefühl and it seems it's quite an amazing plug-in hybrid.

The classic SUV styling looks attractive (maybe aside from the giant grill), while the interior is roomy and comfortable. The thing that caught our attention are all the premium features (a lot of electrically controlled stuff, air suspension, head-up display or even heated/cooled cup holders to name just a few), tech and quality, which all combined gives a taste of luxury. BMW developed also a very responsive and pretty capable infotainment system.

The most important part of a plug-in hybrid is all-electric range, which in the case of the X5 xDrive45e is one of the best on the market: up to 67-87 km (41.6-54 miles) WLTP, thanks to using a 24.0 kWh battery.

According to Autogefühl's review, the driving experience is very positive, silent and calm with a seamless transition from one driving mode to another. You can't hear much of the engine noise.

This is why all who consider the purchase of a premium vehicle of this size, but are not yet ready for a fully electric one, probably should consider the X5 xDrive45e.

Gallery: BMW X5 xDrive45e

23 Photos

BMW X5 xDrive45e iPerformance specs: