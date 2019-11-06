Kia has made remarkable progress with its Soul.
Kia completely redesigned the gas-powered Soul for the 2020 model year. Fortunately, the EV variant underwent notable upgrades as well.
Perhaps arguably the most positive information we can share is that the Soul EV now has an impressive EPA-estimated all-electric range of 243 miles. It's not easy to find many blatant negatives with this Kia, aside from the fact that it won't be available in the U.S. for at least another year or more.
Kia could still change the U.S. launch date, since it already has a few times. We can only hope that the launch will be pushed forward rather than back.
So, what makes the Soul such a fantastic choice?
Its tall and boxy shape my look a bit strange, but it makes for expansive passenger accommodations and lots of cargo space. This Kia's unique design also gives you outstanding outward visibility and a commanding view of the road. Despite this, the Soul provides enjoyable ride and handling. Add the fact that the all-electric version offers instant torque and peppy performance and you've got yourself a winner.
Check out Sam CarLegion's point-of-view review and test drive for more detailed information. Then, scroll down and leave us your thoughts in the comment section.
Video Description via Sam CarLegion on YouTube:
2020 Kia Soul EV | Weird Looking Long Range Electric Vehicle | POV Review
2020 Kia Soul EV
Range up to 383 KM
Power up to 201 HP
Torque up to 291 lb-ft
80% Charge in as fast as 54.14 min
The Soul EV Limited electric motor offers up to 201 horsepower and its unique, multi-layer magnet design provides quiet, smooth-power performance. Its lightweight design helps deliver swift acceleration for an exciting and efficient drive. 2020 Kia Soul electric motor in the Soul EV provides instant torque of 291 lb-ft for off-the-line acceleration, delivering immediately responsive, get-up-and-go power. 2020 Kia Soul has standard Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ systems connect your vehicle with your compatible smartphone, allowing you to play your music, navigate traffic, check your messages and access your favourite apps all with the sound of your voice. The Soul EV features a regenerative braking system that captures a bit of energy every time you brake or coast.