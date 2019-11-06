Kia completely redesigned the gas-powered Soul for the 2020 model year. Fortunately, the EV variant underwent notable upgrades as well.

Perhaps arguably the most positive information we can share is that the Soul EV now has an impressive EPA-estimated all-electric range of 243 miles. It's not easy to find many blatant negatives with this Kia, aside from the fact that it won't be available in the U.S. for at least another year or more.

Kia could still change the U.S. launch date, since it already has a few times. We can only hope that the launch will be pushed forward rather than back.

So, what makes the Soul such a fantastic choice?

Its tall and boxy shape my look a bit strange, but it makes for expansive passenger accommodations and lots of cargo space. This Kia's unique design also gives you outstanding outward visibility and a commanding view of the road. Despite this, the Soul provides enjoyable ride and handling. Add the fact that the all-electric version offers instant torque and peppy performance and you've got yourself a winner.

Check out Sam CarLegion's point-of-view review and test drive for more detailed information. Then, scroll down and leave us your thoughts in the comment section.

Video Description via Sam CarLegion on YouTube: